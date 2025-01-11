Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Bintang film

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

441

users

Diterbitkan

04 January 2024

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Real Story (2024)

When Post Office subpostmasters up and down the country started to experience big shortfalls in their accounts, Post Office assumed they were stealing the money and prosecuted them. Hundred were given criminal convictions and many were sent to prison. Lives, marriages, reputations – all ruined. The shortfalls were in fact, a result of errors in the Post Office’s own IT system, known as Horizon. It was something the Post Office had always denied. For over twenty years, former subpostmaster Alan Bates has fought tirelessly for justice for all the subpostmasters who were so poorly treated by the brand they had loved. This is his story.
Clare Richards
Toby Jones

Diterbitkan

Januari 11, 2025 7:46 pm

Durasi

